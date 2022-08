It's almost National Cuban Sandwich Day and we're celebrating the Tampa staple on the Morning Blend!

Columbia Restaurant has been serving it's original Cuban sandwich for more than 117 years and they serve hundreds every day. We invited Columbia Restaurant's Fifth General Owner, Andrew Gonzmart, to show us how they do it!

Food & Wine Magazine named the Columbia's Cuban the best sandwich in Florida in 2021 and the Food Network named it one of the best sandwiches in the whole country!