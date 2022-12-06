Watch Now
Making Sure Our Pets Are Holiday Ready, Well-Fed and Staying Safe

We get tips from the experts on how to make sure our pets are holiday ready, well-fed, and staying safe this holiday season.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 10:40:59-05

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and our pets are as much a part of the holiday festivities as any other family member.

Gifts for pets have exploded in recent years, and owners of small dogs, the fastest growing pet category, will spoil their furry friends even more on items including toys, special outfits, food items, and holiday photos.

So, how do we get our smallest furry friends holiday ready?

Celebrity Dog Groomer, Jess Rona, and Hill’s Veterinarian, Dr. Kristin Wuellner, give us some tips to ensure our pets are holiday ready, well-fed and staying safe this holiday season.

