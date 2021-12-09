Make The Holidays Magical For Your Kids

Memories of Christmas morning are still with us today and as parents, we want to make the holidays as magical and as memorable as possible for our children. Whether your kids are young or old, lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French has great ideas that bring joy under your tree.

1. Hands-On Fun With Your Imagination

Mad Mattr

Bakery Activity Set - $17.99

Burger Activity Set - $12.99

· Make this holiday the sweetest ever with the Mad Mattr Bakery Activity Set! Create delicious-looking make-believe donuts, cupcakes and cookies and add as much faux-frosting as you like!

· Use our cut-safe tool and seven molds to create whimsical make-believe Chocolate Chip, Sprinkle or Sugar Cookies, Round or Pointed Cupcakes and Donuts.

· Open the Mad Mattr burger shop and fire up imaginary play as you create your favorite pretend hamburger with all the fixin’s! Mold your patty, add cheese and tomato and you've got a make-believe burger everyone will go Mad for! I’ll take faux fries with mine!

Shop at www.relevantplay.com, www.amazon.com and specialty stores nationwide

2. Enjoy Your Own Speaker

Tonies

Toniebox Playtime Puppy Bundle Set - $99.99

Blocks Sets (Marine Life, Invention & Innovation) - $19.99

· The Toniebox is an award-winning screen-free speaker for kids.

· Children can simply place their favorite Tonie character on top of the Toniebox to play stories and songs

· The Toniebox is perfect for independent play.

· It is designed for small hands and uses intuitive, tactile motions for young children to use safely without parental supervision.

· To adjust the volume, they can pinch the Toniebox ears, and switch tracklists by hitting the side of the box.

Shop at www.tonies.com

3. Decorate Your Walls and Interact and Have Fun With The App

Wall Stories

Sesame Street “Elmo Goes To The Zoo” - $39.99

· Wall Stories is an INTERACTIVE ROOM DECOR that comes to life with augmented reality

· It’s an easy-to-apply design that you can peel and stick anywhere in your home.

· Then it becomes interactive using the FREE Wall Stories app and AR technology which tells stories, offers games, and lets you create your own designs.

· The Wall Stories app comes with three modes: Story Mode, Game Mode, and Creative Mode.

· Story Mode invites children to read along with their smart devices like open picture books. Every story can be read or listened to in English or French!

· Game Mode encourages educational play with games on the smart device.

· Creative Mode gives children the freedom to virtually personalize their rooms through the Wall Stories app’s interactive augmented reality. In Creative Mode, children can design and create their own space for play!

Shop at https://wallstories.com

Use coupon code MOMHINT for 20% off

4. Learn and Have Fun At The Same Time

Crayola

Crayola Light-Up Activity Board - $24.99

· This easy-to-use Crayola Light-Up Activity Board is a fun, experimental light-up toy designed to entertain young kids while learning shape recognition, color mixing, and improved dexterity.

· Unlock endless hours of creativity by building and layering their own designs and color choices.

· When it’s time for clean-up, the built-in storage makes it easy to keep everything in one spot.

· Ages 3+

Shop at www.crayola.com and retailers nationwide

5. Game Time

Blue Orange Games

Where’s Squeaky?

· An adorable interactive game for preschoolers

· A twist on hide-and-seek: one person hides Squeaky, the little mouse gives clues about where she is by giggling and talking louder and louder, and everybody listen carefully to try to find her

· Very simple to play with, just remember to press on the purple button underneath when you are ready to hide her, and when someone finds her they need to press again the same button.

· Squeaky sings a happy song when she is found so all the children can dance with her.

· Just place her back in the cheese box to reset and play again!

Shop at your local toy store, at the Learning Express stores, or on www.blueorangegames.com

