Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Make Brain Health Top of Mind This Brain Awareness Week

It's Brain Awareness Week and we're highlighting a few things we can do as part of our daily routine to support brain health.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 08:40:31-04

Strength doesn’t start in the gym; it starts in your mind with your body’s most powerful muscle – the brain! From early morning bike rides to late night workouts, you may have found the time and the discipline to work out your body, but have you trained your brain?

Lifestyle has a profound impact on brain health. Sleep, a healthy diet, physical exercise, and a balanced social life all play a role in keeping your brain healthy. That’s why this Brain Awareness Week, Neuriva — a brain health supplement with naturally sourced ingredients— is on a mission to enhance your wellness routine by doing more for your brain.

Brain training games and tips to support key indicators of brain health will be featured on Neuriva’s Instagram, @neuriva, all week long and you can check out Neuriva’s products at Neuriva.com.

We're also getting some expert advice and solutions to support your brain health, no matter your age, from dietitian and nutrition educator Melissa Halas, MA, RDN, CDE.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com