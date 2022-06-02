Magician Mike Super

Mike Super has pioneered a new form of magic with his own inimitable, down-to-earth style and personality. Mike has brought the art of magic back to the people. He transcends the "trick" and connects personally with his audience on a level they can relate to. Whether it's through television, stage or simply one-on-one, Mike Super's personality and humor reaches out and enchants the public. His appeal to both young and old has made him one of the most sought after mystifiers in the world!

Mike Super

Magic Illusion

Saturday, June 25th at 8pm

The Mahaffey Theater

Tickets at themahaffey.com