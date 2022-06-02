Magician Mike Super

Watch
We talk with Mike about his upcoming show.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 15:20:26-04

Mike Super has pioneered a new form of magic with his own inimitable, down-to-earth style and personality. Mike has brought the art of magic back to the people. He transcends the "trick" and connects personally with his audience on a level they can relate to. Whether it's through television, stage or simply one-on-one, Mike Super's personality and humor reaches out and enchants the public. His appeal to both young and old has made him one of the most sought after mystifiers in the world!

Mike Super
Magic Illusion
Saturday, June 25th at 8pm
The Mahaffey Theater
Tickets at themahaffey.com

