From the award-winning costume designer of Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a collection of the show’s costumes, with never-before-seen photography, sketches, production stills, and more can be found in Madly Marvelous: The Costumes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which will debut a highly anticipated season four, has garnered fan and critical praise alike, not only for its ground-breaking storylines but the exquisitely designed period costumes.

Madly Marvelous: The Costumes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel explores the inner workings of award-winning costume designer Donna Zakowska’s process, as well as the many inspirations for the show’s wardrobe, including period photography, American and European fashion trends, and the various cultures and countercultures of late-1950s New York. The clothes of Mrs. Maisel are gorgeous, authentically detailed, and carefully crafted. Illustrated with sketches, photographs from Zakowska’s workspace, behind-the-scenes shots, and production stills, the book follows the series from season to season, showing how the vocabulary of fashion—context, style, color, cut, accessories, and more—is integral to defining and developing the characters in the show. Madly Marvelous is a must-have for fans of the show and fashionistas alike, providing readers with a curated and well-informed look at an integral period in fashion history.

Donna Zakowska is an award-winning American costume designer. She has designed for film, television, theater, circus, opera, music, and puppet theater. Her costumes for the HBO miniseries John Adams (2008) earned her both an Emmy and a Costume Designers Guild Award, and her work for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received an Emmy Award in 2019, as well as a Costume Designers Guild Award nomination in 2018 and a win in 2019. She lives in New York.

