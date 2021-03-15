Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

LynFit Nutrition talks about premium nutritional supplements

items.[0].videoTitle
Lynfit Nutritionn talks supplements
Posted at 9:17 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 09:17:25-04

LynFit Nutrition makes premium nutritional supplements that safely boost metabolism making it easier to lose weight, burn fat deliciously while improving whole-body health. It works with every diet -keto, paleo, weight watchers and vegan. It addresses the underlying issues that prevent weight loss, and cause hunger and cravings.

Lisa Lynn, Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert, best known for her 16 years as Martha Stewarts personal trainer and her appearances on the Dr. Oz Show, founder of LynFit Nutrition.

Save 30% when you enter the code LYNFIT30 Offer good off select products.

www.lynfit.com Facebook Link: @lisalynnfitness

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com