Lyme Disease is a Growing Threat to Pets

We talk about how to prevent Lyme Disease in dogs.
Posted at 12:56 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 12:56:49-04

Lyme disease is a growing threat this year in the U.S. While the disease affects both animals and humans, it’s one of the most common tick-borne illnesses transmitted to dogs.

Although we’re only at the beginning of the 2022 season, the Companion Animal Parasite Council predicts Lyme disease will continue to expand through the country this year.

Dr. Chris Adolph, a veterinary specialist in parasitology with Zoetis, Inc. a global leader in pet care, discusses the high-risk spots for Lyme disease, along with strategies for pet owners to protect their dogs against the disease.

