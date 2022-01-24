We talk with Jenny P. Owner of LunchboxMafia and contributing writer for Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine about tips for packing hot lunches, how to reheat leftovers and ideas for repurposing your leftovers.

Jenny also shares ideas for picky eaters, and tips for parents, keeping it stress free and no judgement!

Follow LUNCHBOXMAFIA on Instagram. Find Jenny's articles in print and online at Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine. You will find great tips and ideas on lunch packing. Instagram is full of tutorial videos and recipes.