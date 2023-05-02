Watch Now
Lumina Youth Choirs Getting Ready for Spring Sing This Weekend

Lumina Youth Choirs is a local nonprofit offering passionate young singers the opportunity to explore and experience the power of music in their lives. They're getting ready to show off their skills this weekend at the Spring Sing!
Posted at 8:37 AM, May 02, 2023
They're getting ready to show off their skills this weekend at the Spring Sing! It's happening on Saturday, May 6 at Riverhills Church in Tampa starting at 7pm.

Lumina Youth Choirs is currently registering for their 2023-2024 season. It's open to students in grades two and up. It's a fun, interactive, weekly program where practice and participation in choral music help them develop creativity, confidence, interpersonal communication, problem-solving skills, literacy, and more.

Click here to purchase tickets to their Spring Sing on May 6 or visit LuminaYouthChoirs.com to learn more about the organization.

