Lumina Youth Choirs is a not-for-profit, choral arts organization. We offer students in grades K-12 a fun, interactive, weekly program where practice and participation in choral music helps them develop creativity, confidence, interpersonal communication, problem-solving skills, literacy and more. As youth choir in residence at the University of South Florida, we currently have over 140 students, representing Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Hernando counties
LYC is five choirs of boys and girls which perform locally, nationally and internationally in choral festival, concert and competition settings. These choirs include Stele (advanced high school women), Voci de Lumina (high school chamber choir), Amiaza (intermediate treble boys & girls grades 6 - 12), Aurora (Children's Choir - grades 2 - 5), and Prima (Children's Choir -grades K-1).
Choirs from Lumina have performed coast to coast in venues such as Carnegie Hall, the
Kennedy Center, Walt Disney World, the St. Louis Cathedral, The Cathedral of St. John the Divine and the Florida State Capitol. Additionally, choirs from Lumina have been
featured on international tours of the British Isles, Ireland, China and Canada. In April 2018, our upper division choirs head to tour NYC with an appearance at Carnegie Hall as part of the Choirs of America national choir festival.
This year alone the NFL invited Lumina to perform the National Anthem before the
Buccaneers took on the Giants. Then these young singers went on to perform “Carmina
Burana” with The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay & The Florida Orchestra for the opening week of their 50th Anniversary Season.
Sweethearts & Serenades Valentine Gala
Friday, Feb. 16, 2018
5:30 - 9:30pm
USF Marshall Center Ballroom
4103 USF Cedar Circle
Tampa, FL 33620
Tickets: $50 Individual, $80 Couple, $375
Table of 8
Ticket purchase at
www.luminayouthchoirs.com
Join us for an evening of beautiful musical performances by Voci, Stele, Amiaza & Aurora. Enjoy delicious Italian fare, drinks, dancing, and a silent auction to benefit Lumina Youth Choir's mission: Giving passionate young singers the opportunity to explore and experience the power of music in their lives.
Vist www.luminayouthchoirs.com for more information.