Lumina Youth Choirs is a not-for-profit, choral arts organization. We offer students in grades K-12 a fun, interactive, weekly program where practice and participation in choral music helps them develop creativity, confidence, interpersonal communication, problem-solving skills, literacy and more. As youth choir in residence at the University of South Florida, we currently have over 140 students, representing Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Hernando counties

LYC is five choirs of boys and girls which perform locally, nationally and internationally in choral festival, concert and competition settings. These choirs include Stele (advanced high school women), Voci de Lumina (high school chamber choir), Amiaza (intermediate treble boys & girls grades 6 - 12), Aurora (Children's Choir - grades 2 - 5), and Prima (Children's Choir -grades K-1).

Choirs from Lumina have performed coast to coast in venues such as Carnegie Hall, the

Kennedy Center, Walt Disney World, the St. Louis Cathedral, The Cathedral of St. John the Divine and the Florida State Capitol. Additionally, choirs from Lumina have been

featured on international tours of the British Isles, Ireland, China and Canada. In April 2018, our upper division choirs head to tour NYC with an appearance at Carnegie Hall as part of the Choirs of America national choir festival.

This year alone the NFL invited Lumina to perform the National Anthem before the

Buccaneers took on the Giants. Then these young singers went on to perform “Carmina

Burana” with The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay & The Florida Orchestra for the opening week of their 50th Anniversary Season.

Sweethearts & Serenades Valentine Gala

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018

5:30 - 9:30pm

USF Marshall Center Ballroom

4103 USF Cedar Circle

Tampa, FL 33620

Tickets: $50 Individual, $80 Couple, $375

Table of 8

Ticket purchase at

www.luminayouthchoirs.com

Join us for an evening of beautiful musical performances by Voci, Stele, Amiaza & Aurora. Enjoy delicious Italian fare, drinks, dancing, and a silent auction to benefit Lumina Youth Choir's mission: Giving passionate young singers the opportunity to explore and experience the power of music in their lives.

Vist www.luminayouthchoirs.com for more information.