Lukumaki Greek Donuts Serving Up Sweet Treats in Downtown Tampa

Donuts have become much more than just a glazed delight. We've seen incredible flavor combinations and different variations of the sweet treat! There's one place right here in Tampa whose specialty is Greek donuts.

Lukumaki Greek Donuts is a stationary food trailer in Downtown Tampa. They make Greek Donuts, also known as loukoumades, which are round balls of dough, fried to perfection and topped with anything from the traditional honey & cinnamon to white chocolate and oreos.

Lukumaki Greek Donuts is located at 500 N Florida Avenue in Tampa. For more information, follow them on Instagram!