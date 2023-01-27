Watch Now
Lucid Zero Proof Lounge & Restaurant is Tampa Bay's First & Only Dry Bar

Lucid Zero Proof Lounge &amp; Restaurant is now open in Valrico. It's Tampa Bay's first and only dry bar!
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 10:21:57-05

As Dry January comes to a close, you may be looking for something to help you make it to the end of the month, or maybe you're hoping to make a lifestyle change altogether!

Lucid Zero Proof Lounge & Restaurant is now open in Valrico. It's Tampa Bay's first and only dry bar, offering all the enjoyment of winding down with your favorite libation, without the unhealthy effects on your body.

It's not just zero-proof beverages they're serving up, they also offer a full food menu and live entertainment.

For more information, visit LucidZeroProof.com.

