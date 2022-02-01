Love off the Grid New show on Discovery +

Four couples think they have found “the one,” with one problem: one partner lives completely off the grid – no running water, no electricity and no civilization in sight. From the Producers of the Cultural Phenomenon ‘90 DAY FIANCÉ’ comes LOVE OFF THE GRID, which follows four people accustomed to modern amenities who give it all up for a chance at true love. For the first time, these couples will live together in total isolation to see if they can make it work in the wild. Each couple will have to learn to adapt as they attempt to build a life together. This isn’t just partners vs. the elements – this is about testing the limits of nature and their relationship. They must hunt for food, gather resources and maintain the homestead. But to what extremes will these couples go to make it work for love?

Charlie has always known he was going to end up on his family’s land in the mountains. He lives on a small plot of land in a 10 x 12 cabin with a pull out bed, bathroom and “shower” all in the same small space. Charlie lives off the land hunting for his food, trades with others living on the mountain and occasionally makes long treks into town for some supplies.

But, from the moment Charlie spotted Jen at the pool when they were young there was an instant connection. Jen was Charlie’s first love but as they grew up they wanted different things and each set out on their own path. After reconnecting 28 years later, Charlie is excited to have this second chance with Jen and hopes she will fall in love with the beautiful mountains.

Jen has four sons, is the VP of the beauty brand Arbonne and has spent her whole life living by the ocean. She enjoys the modern luxuries of living in a city, like going to the spa, having drinks with friends and getting pedicures as well as everyday necessities like indoor plumbing and air conditioning, While she has gone camping before, she has not spent much time in the woods. After reconnecting with Charlie, Jen does not want to pass up a second chance at love with the man she has always believed to be the true love of her life and is willing to try living off grid in the mountains with him.

