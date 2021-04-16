Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Looking your best during the pandemic

items.[0].videoTitle
Skin and Hair Products for Spring
Posted at 9:52 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 09:52:16-04

The pandemic has triggered many beauty issues, from our skin no longer looking its best, to us not even wanting to do our hair. Here to tell us what we need to keep us looking our best during these weird times is beauty expert Milly Almodovar.

Products featured in the segment include:

1. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream for Extra Dry Skin You can find this for $17.97 at Target. Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair 20% Vitamin C Capsules You can find them for $26.49 at Target. find products at target.

2. Gurunanda Halo XL Diffuser and Humidifier. You can find this for $99. On Amazon.

3. Coppertone’s NEW Sport Mineral Spray . You can now feel protected from damaging UV rays all year round by grabbing this at Target for $8.99-11.99.

4. Sebastian Professional You can pick up Sebastian Professional Shaper hairsprays at Ulta for $19.50.

For more tips, make sure you follow Milly on Instagram @MillyAlmodovar

Sponsored by JMM Consulting Group LLC.
Joshmcbrideworld.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com