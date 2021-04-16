Looking your best during the pandemic

The pandemic has triggered many beauty issues, from our skin no longer looking its best, to us not even wanting to do our hair. Here to tell us what we need to keep us looking our best during these weird times is beauty expert Milly Almodovar.

Products featured in the segment include:

1. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream for Extra Dry Skin You can find this for $17.97 at Target. Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair 20% Vitamin C Capsules You can find them for $26.49 at Target. find products at target.

2. Gurunanda Halo XL Diffuser and Humidifier. You can find this for $99. On Amazon.

3. Coppertone’s NEW Sport Mineral Spray . You can now feel protected from damaging UV rays all year round by grabbing this at Target for $8.99-11.99.

4. Sebastian Professional You can pick up Sebastian Professional Shaper hairsprays at Ulta for $19.50.

For more tips, make sure you follow Milly on Instagram @MillyAlmodovar

Sponsored by JMM Consulting Group LLC.

Joshmcbrideworld.com

