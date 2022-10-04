Watch Now
Locally-Produced Film About the Florida Bigfoot Out Now

We're learning more about 'The Wild Man,' a locally produced movie about the legendary skunk ape.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 10:10:41-04

"The Wild Man" is a locally-produced film about the legendary Skunk Ape, also known as the Florida Bigfoot. It's been rumored to be responsible for several murders in South Florida.

A documentary crew sets out to uncover the truth but what the crew discovers is a secret much deeper than fairy tales and legends. What they discover is much darker and more sinister than they bargained for.

Ryan Justice, the director of the film, joined us with more on what you can expect and talks about the local places where they filmed.

"The Wild Man" is now available to rent or own on digital platforms.

For more information, head to SkunkApeIsReal.com.

