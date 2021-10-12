Watch
Local Student is a Top Contender in National Mullet Contest

Posted at 9:17 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 09:17:34-04

A local student is a top contender in a National Best Mullet Contest. We talk with Kayden who is currently in 5th place for the best Mullet in the United States.

Kayden plays baseball and is a phenomenal catcher and hitter, the whole league and baseball camp recognize him for his skill and mullet. He also excels in school, top of class, and his friends and teachers recognize him for his mullet as well

The results for the winner should be in this week. Check out who wins by visiting Mulletchamp.com.

