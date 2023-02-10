Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Local Rider to Compete in Monster Energy AMA Supercross This Weekend

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross is coming to Raymond James Stadium this weekend. It's the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 10:22:40-05

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross is coming to Raymond James Stadium this weekend. It's the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, attracting top professional riders from around the globe.

We're welcoming a hometown rider who's competing, Kyle Chisholm!

In his 17th season, Kyle will be the oldest rider on the line at the age of 35 while still positioned to be a massive threat for the top 10. Kyle is racing under a new team this year and a new brand with Suzuki. On a new bike, Kyle will look to improve his 14th-place finish last season and sneak inside the top 10 come season’s end.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is Saturday, February 11 at Raymond James Stadium, starting at 6:30pm.

Before the action inside the stadium, there will be a SuperCross FanFest! It runs from noon - 6pm and it's full of experiential activities for all ages - including an interactive FLY Racing pump track for the little ones, photo opportunities, food, drinks, and much more.

For more information, visit SupercrossLive.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com