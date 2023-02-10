Local Rider to Compete in Monster Energy AMA Supercross This Weekend

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross is coming to Raymond James Stadium this weekend. It's the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, attracting top professional riders from around the globe.

We're welcoming a hometown rider who's competing, Kyle Chisholm!

In his 17th season, Kyle will be the oldest rider on the line at the age of 35 while still positioned to be a massive threat for the top 10. Kyle is racing under a new team this year and a new brand with Suzuki. On a new bike, Kyle will look to improve his 14th-place finish last season and sneak inside the top 10 come season’s end.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is Saturday, February 11 at Raymond James Stadium, starting at 6:30pm.

Before the action inside the stadium, there will be a SuperCross FanFest! It runs from noon - 6pm and it's full of experiential activities for all ages - including an interactive FLY Racing pump track for the little ones, photo opportunities, food, drinks, and much more.

For more information, visit SupercrossLive.com.