Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Local Organization Working to Reduce Opioid Deaths in Tampa Bay

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention joins us to share how they're working to reduce the number of opioid deaths in our region by 50% in five years.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 10:45:07-04

Today is International Opioid Awareness Day, so we're bringing on Live Tampa Bay to share how they're working to reduce the number of opioid deaths in our region.

Live Tampa Bay says 30 lives are lost to an overdose every week, but there are also 34 911 calls a day that lead to successful overdose reversals.

The organization partnered with the Alliance Substance Abuse Prevention to reduce the number of opioid deaths in our area by 50% in the next five years. They hope to do this by working together with business, faith and philanthropic leaders and front-line professionals.

The Alliance Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting a Stronger Together Walk on Friday, September 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Sims Park in New Port Richey. For more details, head to FloridiansForRecovery.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com