Local Organization Working to Reduce Opioid Deaths in Tampa Bay

Today is International Opioid Awareness Day, so we're bringing on Live Tampa Bay to share how they're working to reduce the number of opioid deaths in our region.

Live Tampa Bay says 30 lives are lost to an overdose every week, but there are also 34 911 calls a day that lead to successful overdose reversals.

The organization partnered with the Alliance Substance Abuse Prevention to reduce the number of opioid deaths in our area by 50% in the next five years. They hope to do this by working together with business, faith and philanthropic leaders and front-line professionals.

The Alliance Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting a Stronger Together Walk on Friday, September 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Sims Park in New Port Richey. For more details, head to FloridiansForRecovery.org.