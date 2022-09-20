Local Musician Releases New Album, Produced During the Pandemic

A familiar face in the Tampa Bay music scene joins us to share all the details of her new album. Musician Wendy Barmore and Producer Jim Mason joined us on Tampa Bay's Morning Blend.

They just released their album "Rescue Me," produced during the pandemic. Four studios in Tampa Bay were utilized and it took over 90 hours to complete.

Wendy B also gives us a performance of a few songs you can find on her new album. You can find her performing in Dunedin this weekend as well.

You can head to WendyBMusic.com to find her performances, and purchase music and other merchandise.