If you're looking for a fun but relaxing Sunday, local music icons Dan O'Brien and Dick Rivers are inviting you to their Sunday Brunch concert.

They're playing at Bogota Kitchen in Palm Harbor this Sunday from 11am - 2pm. Enjoy brunch in the restaurant's garden and listen to great jazz music!

Dan O'Brien and Dick Rivers performed right here in our studio to give you a preview of what you can expect this weekend.