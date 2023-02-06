Local Luxury Designer’s Handbag to Be Raffled off During the Big Game for Charity

Sarasota's BSWANKY will be showcased at the Big Game events in Phoenix this weekend! A one-of-a-kind handbag will be raffled off during the NFL Thread Players Wives’ Luncheon where it will benefit the Off The Field NFL Wives Association.

You don't even have to be at the Big Game to enter the raffle. To get your ticket, click here.

Following 25 years as a premier interior designer, BSWANKY's founder Gretchen Bauer says her focus is now to create the most sought-after handbags by fearlessly pairing exotics sourced from the most exclusive tanneries in Europe with the result being a masterpiece that is a true expression of the woman who carries it. Each piece, often customized, is extremely time-consuming and handcrafted in its own Sarasota atelier.

BSWANKY has helped nonprofits from Tampa to Naples to Boca Raton raise in excess of $400,000 in less than three years by creating a unique live auction package that includes an intimate behind-the-scenes tour of our atelier and the ability to create a one-of-a-kind custom handbag.

For more information on BSWANKY, visit BSWANKY.com.