Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Local Influencer with 1.9 Million TikTok Followers Creates Incredible Nail Art

With 1.9 million followers on TikTok and 465,000 on Instagram, Devin Strebler is all the rage when it comes to nails!
Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 10:30:01-05

With 1.9 million followers on TikTok and 465,000 on Instagram, Devin Strebler is all the rage when it comes to nails! Not just any manicure, we're talking about her incredible nail art! And perhaps what's even more fun... they're local!

You can watch her create these amazing works of art on nails by following her @TheNailAddict on TikTok.

Devin & her boyfriend Brandon Webb also own NailzByDev, an online shop where you can purchase everything from unique press-on nails, brushes, gel polishes, and so much more. They also have a 90s-themed salon in Largo, located at 12077 Seminole Blvd.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com