Local Influencer with 1.9 Million TikTok Followers Creates Incredible Nail Art

With 1.9 million followers on TikTok and 465,000 on Instagram, Devin Strebler is all the rage when it comes to nails! Not just any manicure, we're talking about her incredible nail art! And perhaps what's even more fun... they're local!

You can watch her create these amazing works of art on nails by following her @TheNailAddict on TikTok.

Devin & her boyfriend Brandon Webb also own NailzByDev, an online shop where you can purchase everything from unique press-on nails, brushes, gel polishes, and so much more. They also have a 90s-themed salon in Largo, located at 12077 Seminole Blvd.