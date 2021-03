It's Monday and that means we're talking American Idol. Every week we have been checking in with local contestants and today we sit down with Alana who got a golden ticket in Sunday night’s show! Alana is from Lakewood Ranch and shares with us what this journey to Hollywood has meant to her and her family, plus what she will remember most about her audition!!

American Idol airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. on WFTS.