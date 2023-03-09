Local Company Creating Opportunities for Women in Construction

We're celebrating Women in Construction Week, which runs from March 6-11.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the construction industry is comprised of only 11% women, making it one of the most male-dominated career fields in 2021. When people think of construction, they think of hands-on building, but there is also a lot of problem-solving and relationship-building involved. Women have the ability to approach problems with great communication and bring ideas together.

Ellison Construction here in Tampa continues to create opportunities for women. Francesca Randall, assistant project manager for the company, joins us to talk about how she got started and how other women can enter the field.

Ellison Construction was founded in 2007 and has a portfolio that includes some iconic Tampa destinations, like Oxford Exchange, Armature Works, Sparkman Wharf & Hotel Haya. Ellison is the current construction manager for The Nolen, a luxury 23-story condo tower in St. Pete.

For more information, visit EllisonBuilds.com.