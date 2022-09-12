Watch Now
Local Coffee Company Now Franchising Throughout the U.S.

Posted at 10:07 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 10:08:11-04

Tis the season for pumpkin spice and some fun things are brewing with Kahwa Coffee.

The local wholesale and retail coffee company is now franchising throughout the United States! To celebrate this hometown brand, we invited them on Tampa Bay's Morning Blend.

Kahwa Coffee Roasting Company is based in St. Petersburg and currently has 13 locations in Tampa Bay. It was founded in 2006 and has become the largest independent coffee roaster in the state of Florida.

For more information, head to KahwaCoffee.com.

