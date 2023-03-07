Local Cafeterias Celebrating National School Breakfast Week

It's National School Breakfast Week and local cafeterias as celebrating by making sure everyone has a full tummy and a happy body.

Research shows children are getting their healthiest meals at school, and students who participate in school breakfast tend to have better attendance rates and fewer behavioral problems.

Deborah Ferguson, District Chef of Student Nutrition Services for Hillsborough County Schools, joins us to share some of the healthy options being offered to students.

For more information, visit SchoolNutrition.org/SchoolMeals.