Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Local Bloggers Create Fun Way to Support Black-Owned Businesses Across Tampa Bay

Local bloggers, Kiva Williams and Karimah Henry, have created a fun and interactive way to support local Black-owned businesses. Download their Bingo card from their social media pages or website and join in on the fun!
Posted at 10:33 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 10:33:48-05

It's Black History Month and we're highlighting a fun way you can celebrate by visiting some local Black-owned businesses.

Local bloggers, Kiva Williams and Karimah Henry, have created the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge. It's a bingo card encouraging you to get out in the community and support local Black-owned businesses.

You can download it from their website and join in on the fun! The challenge runs from now through February 28.

During the height of the pandemic, a lot of brick & mortar businesses had to shut down. Some never reopened. By highlighting various businesses through social media, they say they're doing their small part to bring them traffic and hopefully repeat customers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com