Local Bloggers Create Fun Way to Support Black-Owned Businesses Across Tampa Bay

It's Black History Month and we're highlighting a fun way you can celebrate by visiting some local Black-owned businesses.

Local bloggers, Kiva Williams and Karimah Henry, have created the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge. It's a bingo card encouraging you to get out in the community and support local Black-owned businesses.

You can download it from their website and join in on the fun! The challenge runs from now through February 28.

During the height of the pandemic, a lot of brick & mortar businesses had to shut down. Some never reopened. By highlighting various businesses through social media, they say they're doing their small part to bring them traffic and hopefully repeat customers.