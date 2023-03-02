Watch Now
Local Author Releases New Baseball Fiction Book, 'Curveball at the Crossroads'

Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 10:42:47-05

Spring in Tampa Bay means lots of things, like strawberry season, spring breakers flooding the beaches, and of course, baseball!

Local author and baseball fan Michael Lortz joins us to talk about his new book, "Curveball at the Crossroads."

Inspired by blues folklore and classic baseball fiction, this book is a new tale of fastballs and phantoms, strikeouts, and second chances.

"Curveball at the Crossroads" follows high school baseball phenom JaMark Reliford who faces a career-ending injury in his final game. He makes a deal of a lifetime. It gives him everything he wants, but could cost him everything he loves.

You can purchase the book now at local bookstores, Amazon, and any major chain. For more information, visit CurveballAtTheCrossroads.com.

