Local actor and author Joe Davison has just released a new book.

It's a young adult adventure book titled "Team Adventure Club: Cold Front." In it, three 12-year-olds go to school by day, and by night they save the world from alien invasions, fight crime and save animals all before bedtime.

Joe Davison sat down with Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk more about his new book and his big plans for the future.

To learn more, check out RedGearStudios.com.