We talk about a great event happening this weekend.
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:46:26-04

Berset + Harris Entertainment in partnership with the Floridian Social Club (historic State Theater) is pleased to announce the launch of its live music series, LIVE ON CENTRAL, hosted by Alex Harris. LIVE ON CENTRAL, launches on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 7:30 PM EST, featuring world-renowned Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Jazz/ Soul artist, Gregory Porter. The LIVE ON CENTRAL also benefits the Arts Conservatory Digital Story Copy for Teens’ Creative Workforce Development programming.
For tickets visit floridiansocialclub.live

