Berset + Harris Entertainment in partnership with the Floridian Social Club (historic State Theater) is pleased to announce the launch of its live music series, LIVE ON CENTRAL, hosted by Alex Harris. LIVE ON CENTRAL, launches on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 7:30 PM EST, featuring world-renowned Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Jazz/ Soul artist, Gregory Porter. The LIVE ON CENTRAL also benefits the Arts Conservatory Digital Story Copy for Teens’ Creative Workforce Development programming.
For tickets visit floridiansocialclub.live
Berset + Harris Entertainment in partnership with the Floridian Social Club (historic State Theater) is pleased to announce the launch of its live music series, LIVE ON CENTRAL, hosted by Alex Harris. LIVE ON CENTRAL, launches on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 7:30 PM EST, featuring world-renowned Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Jazz/ Soul artist, Gregory Porter. The LIVE ON CENTRAL also benefits the Arts Conservatory Digital Story Copy for Teens’ Creative Workforce Development programming.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com