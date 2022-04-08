Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Little Shop of Horrors

Save me Seymour!
Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 12:17:09-04

Little Shop of Horrors at The Straz A sadistic singing dentist, an enormous peopleeating plant and plenty of doo-wop interludes, Little Shop of Horrors is a laugh-out-loud toetapping thing of nightmares. Despite that, it’s a love story. Of sorts. When flower shop clerk Seymour adopts an adorable but toothy baby plant and names it after the object of his affection, good intentions quickly pave a highway to hell in this campy dark-comedy sing-along. Feed us, Seymour!

Little Shop of Horrors
April 6-May 1, 2022
Jaeb Theater at The Straz
www.strazcenter.org

