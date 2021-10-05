Lisa Unger, Bestselling Author new book Last Girl Ghosted

We talk with Lisa Unger, Bestselling Author about her latest book "Last Girl Ghosted."

Last Girl Ghosted is a spine-tingling new page-turner about one woman’s internet dating match gone horribly wrong, and the off-the-rails cat and mouse game of obsession, love, and vengeance that follows.

Meet Lisa Unger at an event at Tombolo Books, Tuesday, October 5th at 7pm with Tampa Bay Times editor Colette Bancroft. There is a second event at Oxford Exchange, Thursday, October 7th at 6:30pm with Q105 MJ Morning Show’s Roxanne Wilder.

Follow Lisa on Social Media

Instagram: http://instagram.com/launger

Facebook: http://facebook.com/authorlisaunger

Twitter: http://twitter.com/lisaunger