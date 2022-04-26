Lioness - screening at the Sunscreen Film Festival

Lioness is a moving and powerful look at the bonds of parenthood. Barricaded in a motel room, a mother’s determination and primal instincts kick in to protect her child’s innocence. Lioness won the Grand Jury Award for Best Florida Made Short at The Gasparilla Film Festival and has screened at the Florida Film Festival, The Sedona International Film Festival and several others
Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 14:10:15-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com