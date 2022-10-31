Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law

How do you know if a lawyer is the right one for you? it's a crowded field and hard to know where to start looking! Ligori &amp; Ligori Law Firm prides itself on creating meaningful relationships with its clients when they need a personal injury attorney.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 09:24:21-04

Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law prides itself on creating meaningful relationships with its clients when they need a personal injury attorney.

They are available 24/7 when you need legal advice regarding a wrongful death, car accident, truck or motorcycle accident, or any personal injury due to negligence. You can expect personalized service and a commitment to seeking the highest amount of compensation for your injury or loss.

The team at Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law has many years of experience and success in handling a variety of personal injury lawsuits.

They have offices in Tampa, Key West, Lakeland, Ocala, and Orlando.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com