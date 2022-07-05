Ligori & Ligori aggressively pursues drunk drivers because they destroy families and lives.

More than 300,000 incidents of drinking and driving per day. 29 people killed a day, or one person every 50 minutes. Each and every one of them 100% preventable. 300,000 injuries per year means exponentially more friends, family members and loved ones unnecessarily impacted by this preventable crime.

Don’t drink and drive. Don’t get in car with others who have been drinking or doing any drugs. For more information visit callmeonmycell.comcallmeonmycell.com or madd.org/fl

