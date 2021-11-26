Watch
Lightspeed Systems Helping School Districts

Lightspeed Systems
Posted at 9:37 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 09:37:43-05

School districts across the country are using artificial intelligence software with human reviewers from Lightspeed Systems that can scan student communications and web searches on school-issued devices for signs of suicidal ideations, violence against others, bullying and more. Studies are showing that U.S. students are showing signs of depression and anxiety, and Detective Rich Wistocki shares his insight on how schools are addressing this issue and how to keep students safe.

To learn more visit: lightspeedsystems.com

This segment is paid for by: Lightspeed Systems

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

