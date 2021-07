The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions after the team defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night. We sit down with National Anthem Singer, Sonya Bryson-Kirksey to find out what the energy felt like inside that stadium the night of the big win.

To celebrate the victory, the City of Tampa will host a boat parade on Monday.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. along the Riverwalk. They will dock at 12 or 1 p.m. at Rick's on the River.