Lifestyle Expert Sherri French Has Father's Day Gift Ideas

It’s that time of year when we get to celebrate the dads in our life! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some smart and thoughtful gift ideas to show Dad how much you love them!

Everything dad needs and wants

TJ Maxx / Marshalls

Stripe Towling Polo - $19.99

Flex Fitted Twill Graphic Cap - $14.99

Men's 212 VIP Cologne - $39.99

Men's 3pc Colonia Essenza Set - $99.99

Giant Dice - $12.99

Giant Dominoes Set - $19.99

Head to Marshalls and T.J.Maxx to find a wide variety of amazing Father’s Day gifting merchandise at prices that won’t break the bank! You can find wow-worthy gifts for every kind of father in-stores and online at marshalls.com and tjmaxx.com! Visit the brands, in the most convenient way for you, to pick out the perfect gift this Father’s Day! Find in store at T.J. Maxx & Marshalls or online at www.tjmaxx.com and www.marshalls.com

For the dad who loves to cook

HexClad

13pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set w/ Lids - on sale for $699.99 (10% off for Father's Day)

Built with the highest quality materials, HexClad is the only true hybrid cookware (stainless steel + non-stick) on the market. Fit for chefs at any level and designed to last a lifetime (Lifetime Warranty). Everything from the brand has received the seal of approval from Michelin-Starred chef and HexClad brand partner Gordon Ramsay. Find online at www.hexclad.com

For the handyman dad

Festool

T 18+3-E HPC 4.0 I-Plus Cordless Drill - $299.00

For the seasoned woodworker to the self-proclaimed handyman, dads will love Festool’s precision-engineered power tools. The T 18 Cordless Drill comes equipped with an EC-TEC brushless motor for maximum power, integral LED for illumination of the work area and robust, long lasting quality components. It comes packed in a Systainer so it can be easily transported and stored in your garage or taken to the next project. Festool’s drill can handle any application with a keyless metal chuck and a capacity range of 1/16” to ½”. The set includes two 18-volt, 4 amp-hour batteries to provide the power needed to work all day and ensure maximum performance.

Visit the link to purchase online or find availability at dealers: linked here

For the outdoor dad

Heat Hog

Heat Hog - Portable propane heater 9,000 BTU - $139.99, 18,000 BTU - $169.99

The Heat Hog portable propane tank works great for outdoor lifestyles - perfect for camping, fishing, hunting, tailgating or anything else you do outside – even those early morning baseball and soccer games with the kids. It comes in two sizes, 9,000 BTU, our standard size for $139.99, and a bigger 18,000 BTU size for larger spaces. Runs on 1lb. propane tanks which are available at gas stations and hardware stores everywhere. Available at www.heathog.com and local retailers like Home Depot and Amazon

Use Coupon Code MOMHINT for 15% off