Lifestyle Astrologer Susan Miller on "The Year 2022"

Astrologer Susan Miller
Posted at 12:01 PM, Oct 11, 2021
We speak with Lifestyle Astrologer Susan Miller on "The Year 2022."

Susan is the founder of AstrologyZone®, the popular website that has offered readers comprehensive monthly forecasts for 23 years. Astrology Zone is the most visited astrology/ horoscope site globally and Susan continues to write every word to this day in her warm, engaging, and optimistic style.

Susan's legendary Year Ahead Calendars - year 2022 is available for sale on her website, www.astrologyzone.com.

You can follow and chat with Susan on Twitter and Instagram @astrologyzone.

