Life Guard Imaging

Life Guard Imaging
Posted at 10:40 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 10:40:58-05

Heart disease and cancer are two of the top causes of death in America and around the world. These silent killers are taking millions of lives every year because they show no symptoms until it’s too late.

The mission at Life Guard Imaging is to scan patients annually through a long-term preventative program. The low radiation, high-resolution CT scanner creates 3D images of a patient’s internal organs, aiding in the detection of these deadly diseases before their first symptoms are felt. Early detection saves lives.

Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or call 813-524-1010 for more information.

