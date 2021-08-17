Life Below Zero New Season

We talk with Life Below Zero fan-favorite Sue Aikens about her extreme lifestyle and living off the grid in Alaska.

After the Premiere of Life Below Zero, Catch the New Season of the Spin-Off Series, Life Below Zero: Next Generation, Airing Back-to-Back this September.

Sue Aikens -- faces uncertainty as new apex predators put a threat on her home at Kavik River Camp.

She lives 500 miles from the nearest city and 80 miles from the closest road with 83 grizzly bears as her neighbors. Her address is GPS coordinates and she lives in a tent – even in below 50 degree weather. She is the sole owner and operator of Kavik River Camp, a base of refuge on the North Slope that she calls home. In addition to her business in Kavik, she also recently purchased the property of her own, a remote cabin in Chena where she spends several months out of the year.

