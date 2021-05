Celebrate some of the world’s most majestic creatures and learn about the daily drama of African wildlife in the PBS three-part special series, "Life at the Waterhole."

We talk with Award-winning Wildlife Cinematographer Bob Poole.

"Life at the Waterhole" explores the daily drama of African wildlife at a unique man-made watering hole outfitted with weatherproof cameras to capture all the drama!

For more information visit https://www.pbs.org.