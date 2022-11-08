Lexus Electrifies Fans in New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Campaign

As Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gets set to take the big screen, which vehicle do you think members of the Wakanda All Female Royal Guard depend on?

Two sleek Lexus models make appearances in the film and as Jasmine Simpkins found out, a third vehicle is about to become its own star.

Lexus' vision of "an electric future" will be featured in an integrated marketing campaign, with placements across a variety of media platforms.

The Lexus RZ450E will be available in early 2023. Marvel Studio's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres in theaters nationwide on November 11.