'Let the Right One In' Premiering on Showtime Oct. 9

Actor Jacob Buster talks to us about his exciting new role in the new Showtime series 'Let The Right One In.' It is set to premiere October 9.

In the show, Mark and his daughter Eleanor have returned home 10 years after becoming a vampire, desperate to find a cure. Others are drawn into their nightmare – a close friend from the past with everything to lose, a homicide detective raising her son alone, and an heiress to a pharmaceutical empire trying to save her infected brother. Terrifying and deeply human, this story asks how far we will go to give new life to those we love.

