Let the Games Begin: Award-winning Beauty from around the globe. Beauty Expert, Jenny Jin, helps kick off the Summer Games by sharing which beauty products are receiving Top Honors.

Even with grueling training schedules, the women competing in the Summer Games make time each day for their beauty routines. And while we won’t be competing in any Olympic events, there’s no reason we can’t still go for the gold when it comes to our own beauty routines.

This segment is paid for by Olay.