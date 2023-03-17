Leo Sayer Performing in Largo, One of His First U.S. Performances in 20+ Years

This month, iconic English singer-songwriter Leo Sayer will be performing some special shows in the U.S. - including one in Largo! They'll be his first live performances in the country in more than 20 years.

Leo Sayer will be at the Central Park Performing Arts Center on March 21. For tickets and more information, visit LargoArts.com.

You can expect a night packed with feel-good tracks, including hits like the Grammy-winning song, “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” "More Than I Can Say," "When I Need You," and other fan favorites.

This is a precursor to a lengthy tour of the U.S. he has planned in the fall called the 50th Anniversary Tour.