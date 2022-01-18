Legends From the Deep at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Clearwater Marine Aquarium proudly presents an exhibition that is guaranteed to thrill & chill while also educating visitors on the amazing and mysterious wonders that lurk beneath the surface of our oceans. Exhibits are all designed to keep the little ones engaged while providing a wealth of intriguing information for those eager to learn and understand. Exhibits and displays are designed to ultimately educate the guest on the conservation of these very special and unique species. For those who want to truly immerse themselves in the world of Legends From the Deep, guests will have the opportunity to dive right in and swim with world's largest tiger sharks or go on a mythical adventure seeking the legendary giant squid. The 22 seat “Undersea Explorer Virtual Reality Theater” immersive experience features state-of-the-art, motion platform VR technology that transports guests to the ocean’s depths.

Guests can choose to enjoy our immersive virtual reality drive for $9.95. You can choose from a shark dive or a ship wreck dive. features cutting-edge technology syncing 360-degree stereoscopic VR with dynamic motion seating for the ultimate below-the-sea adventure. VR dive goggles are sanitized in a UV light machine after each viewing.

