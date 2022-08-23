Watch Now
Legendary British Reggae Band UB40 Performing at Jannus Live

Legendary British Reggae band UB40 is performing at Jannus Live on August 30.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 10:22:24-04

The legendary British reggae band UB40 is performing at Jannus Live next week! They're set to take the stage on August 30.

The band's drummer, Jimmy Brown, and bassist and vocalist, Earl Falconer, joined us to talk about going back on tour.

The tour is called 'Bigga Baggariddim,' in honor of their new album.

Next month, UB40 will also be releasing a new rendition of 'Red, Red Wine,' whose original version just went certified double platinum.

You can find more information about their upcoming performance in Tampa Bay at JannusLive.com.

