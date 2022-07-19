Legendary Band Orleans Comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall

Orleans with Firefall and Pure Prairie League, Saturday July 23 at 7 pm at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets are $38.75 $48.75, $62.75, $83.75

For tickets visit rutheckerdhall.com

Orleans smooth melodic pop-rock has produced timeless classic hits like Dance with Me and Still the One (both Top Six chart hits in 1976) along with Love Takes Time (which reached #11 in 1979).

The band is known for its tight ensemble playing, gorgeous harmony vocals and inspired, well-crafted songwriting.

The band was formed in Woodstock, NY in 1972 by Hall and the late Larry Hoppen with Lance soon to follow. They released their first album in 1973 and have subsequently had numerous best-selling albums over the years including Let There Be Music, Waking and Dreaming and Forever. Orleans still tours consistently to great acclaim.

